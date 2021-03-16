Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

Highest-paying jobs in Panama City

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Panama City, FL, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Panama City, the annual mean wage is $43,780 or 18.2% lower than the national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $217,070. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

Canva

#50. Dental hygienists

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $64,450

– #281 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,230

– Employment: 221,560

– Entry-level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($140,150)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,940)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#49. Insurance sales agents

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $65,460

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,780

– Employment: 410,050

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,960)

— New Bedford, MA ($103,050)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($97,130)

Prath // Shutterstock

#48. Detectives and criminal investigators

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $65,860

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,030

– Employment: 105,620

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($125,850)

— Anchorage, AK ($122,370)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($122,130)

Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr

#47. Instructional coordinators

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $65,920

– #149 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,180

– Employment: 176,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Jackson, MI ($117,990)

— New Haven, CT ($111,750)

— Warner Robins, GA ($103,980)

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#46. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $66,850

– #172 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,110

– Employment: 1,344,530

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Fe, NM ($94,880)

— Kingston, NY ($91,660)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($90,850)

anyaivanova // Shutterstock

#45. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $66,970

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,240

– Employment: 122,550

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($89,500)

— Anchorage, AK ($85,470)

— Bakersfield, CA ($84,490)

Canva

#44. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $67,530

– #268 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,950

– Employment: 121,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($189,800)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,940)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($178,670)

g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#43. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $67,570

– #255 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,180

– Employment: 249,090

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($116,640)

— Raleigh, NC ($112,570)

— Lake Charles, LA ($110,260)

USACE NY // Flickr

#42. Construction managers

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $68,070

– #346 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,000

– Employment: 293,380

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)

sabthai // Shutterstock

#41. Budget analysts

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $68,220

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,300

– Employment: 51,460

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,920)

— Boulder, CO ($103,670)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,770)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#40. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $69,040

– #101 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,940

– Employment: 287,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($103,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,480)

— Hammond, LA ($86,880)

Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#39. Social and community service managers

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $69,720

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,900

– Employment: 156,460

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($93,060)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($92,720)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($92,200)

Canva

#38. Speech-language pathologists

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $70,080

– #281 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,000

– Employment: 154,360

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($117,710)

— Corvallis, OR ($105,380)

— Chico, CA ($104,640)

Canva

#37. Dietitians and nutritionists

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $70,820

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,330

– Employment: 67,670

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($88,350)

— Salinas, CA ($87,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,890)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#36. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $74,510

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,090

– Employment: 437,880

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,880)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($148,960)

— Owensboro, KY ($133,600)

Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#35. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $75,140

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,160

– Employment: 42,820

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($95,820)

— Albuquerque, NM ($82,680)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($80,270)

Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#34. Network and computer systems administrators

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $77,920

– #158 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,410

– Employment: 354,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,440)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($112,910)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($109,790)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#33. Management analysts

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $78,220

– #239 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,560

– Employment: 709,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($132,090)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($127,750)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($127,570)

Canva

#32. Computer systems analysts

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $78,640

– #212 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,160

– Employment: 589,060

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)

Pixabay

#31. General and operations managers

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $80,330

– #365 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 2,400,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

Canva

#30. Civil engineers

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $81,210

– #230 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,360

– Employment: 310,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)

— Midland, TX ($117,900)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)

Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock

#29. Logisticians

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $82,270

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,680

– Employment: 182,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($124,160)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($106,490)

— Anchorage, AK ($100,690)

Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock

#28. Physical therapists

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $82,810

– #299 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,170

– Employment: 233,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yuba City, CA ($116,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#27. Medical and health services managers

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $83,550

– #359 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,160

– Employment: 394,910

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#26. Database administrators and architects

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $83,730

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,110

– Employment: 125,460

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)

Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Physician assistants

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $85,920

– #297 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,410

– Employment: 120,090

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($161,370)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)

— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

EU2017EE // Flickr

#24. Information security analysts

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $87,580

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,210

– Employment: 125,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)

Skycolors // Shutterstock

#23. Commercial pilots

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $88,170

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,870

– Employment: 37,830

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, MA-CT ($164,720)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($139,920)

— Jackson, MS ($136,010)

Canva

#22. Electrical engineers

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $88,430

– #211 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,480

– Employment: 185,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)

— Salinas, CA ($129,850)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#21. Industrial production managers

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $90,630

– #332 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 185,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($158,000)

— Boulder, CO ($149,990)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#20. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $91,160

– #198 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,620

– Employment: 1,406,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)

Canva

#19. Mechanical engineers

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $91,470

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,540

– Employment: 306,990

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)

— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#18. Industrial engineers

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $94,180

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,660

– Employment: 291,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)

— Billings, MT ($124,350)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#17. Computer hardware engineers

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $95,840

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 67,880

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)

Canva

#16. Financial managers

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $98,870

– #334 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,530

– Employment: 654,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#15. Nurse practitioners

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $99,780

– #296 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,840

– Employment: 200,600

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

IBM Research // Flickr

#14. Computer network architects

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $100,030

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 152,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)

BDUK fibre // flickr

#13. Electronics engineers, except computer

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $102,560

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,210

– Employment: 128,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)

PR Image Factory // Shutterstock

#12. Operations research analysts

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $106,220

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,600

– Employment: 99,680

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,530)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,310)

— Salinas, CA ($121,050)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#11. Human resources managers

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $108,000

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $129,570

– Employment: 154,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

IBM Research // Flickr

#10. Aerospace engineers

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $112,100

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,220

– Employment: 63,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)

Pixabay

#9. Architectural and engineering managers

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $112,610

– #274 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $152,930

– Employment: 194,250

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)

— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Computer and information systems managers

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $116,840

– #227 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,390

– Employment: 433,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lawyers

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $119,500

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,300

– Employment: 657,170

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

Canva

#6. Sales managers

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $120,560

– #210 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,690

– Employment: 402,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#5. Pharmacists

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $122,700

– #243 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,510

– Employment: 311,200

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tyler, TX ($161,790)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Personal financial advisors

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $143,000

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,290

– Employment: 210,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)

— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#3. Chief executives

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $156,630

– #229 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $193,850

– Employment: 205,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)

— Midland, TX ($258,760)

Canva

#2. Dentists, general

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $210,060

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $178,260

– Employment: 110,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington, NC ($278,360)

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

— Longview, TX ($272,440)

Canva

#1. Family medicine physicians

Panama City, FL

– Annual mean salary: $217,070

– #144 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,270

– Employment: 109,370

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($286,030)

— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)