High-Speed chase leads to arrest

A Panama City man is now behind bars after leading a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on a chase during rush hour traffic.

It happened yesterday on County Road 390 near Highway 231. Kevin Woods was speeding and passing cars in a no-pass zone when the trooper tried to pull him over, troopers wrote.

Woods then led the trooper on a chase until he eventually lost control and crashed into a truck on 390, officials added.

Woods was arrested and is facing felony charges for driving while license suspended and fleeing and attempting to elude.