High speed chase in Holmes County results in three arrests

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car accident involving three vehicles resulted in three arrests and the confiscation of two weapons.

Authorities said a sedan with a 22-year-old, 23-year-old and another 22-year-old was fleeing from Florida Highway Patrol when it struck the right rear of another vehicle causing it to spin out and hit the left front of a third vehicle.

Authorities said after the sedan hit the second vehicle, it went on to hit a utility pole along Highway 79.

All three passengers were taken into custody.

Officials did not say why they began pursuing the sedan.

