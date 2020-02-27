High speed chase in Bonifay ends in arrest

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB)–The Bonifay Police Department is investigating a high speed chase that happened Tuesday night.



Officers were called to an unresponsive driver in a Chevrolet pick up who was blocking traffic on Waukesha Street around 5:00 p.m.

They say the driver was passed out behind the wheel with the transmission in gear.



The driver was then questioned and asked to pull to the side of the road. Officers say he complied.



When asked to step out of the vehicle, he jumped back into his vehicle and sped off west on Highway 90.



They say the driver was traveling 100 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone.



Officers say he then turned onto Bandfil Avenue, driving other motorists off the road. The man then struck a marked police patrol car and a “pit maneuver” was used to end the chase.



The man was identified as 48-year-old Benjamin O. Lee from Bonifay. Officers say he is a repeat traffic offender who does not have a drivers license.



“It could have really been bad if we had not been able to contain it to such a small short chase. Like I said this guy did not have any regard for anybody else on the road,” said Bonifay Police Chief Chris Wells.



Chief Wells says vodka was found in the vehicle and officers suspect D.U.I. The driver faces several charges.