High school senior arrested, misses own graduation

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An incident during the high school graduation practice for Holmes County High School cost a senior his walk across the stage.

In a Facebook release from the Holmes County School District, Superintendent Buddy Brown said they received information regarding a possible Code of Conduct violation involving a weapon.

The violation happened during a practice at Memorial Field.

Tonight, Holmes County Sheriff, John Tate, says the teenager arrested was a high school senior and was carrying a gun on his person during the rehearsal.

He was taken to the County Jail and missed his own graduation. The ceremony went on tonight without incident.