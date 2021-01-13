High-end RV resort to be built in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–An upscale recreational vehicle park will soon set up shop in Panama City Beach. The city approved a development order Wednesday afternoon for Kukla RV Resort, a high-end RV park, to be built off of Front Beach Road. The 29.2 acre RV park will be located between Hutchinson Boulevard and Front Beach Road adjacent to Clara Avenue.

“We’re just not aware of any facility like this around here and we’re just excited to bring that,” said Jon LaPlante, the owner’s representative.

The RV resort will be geared towards bringing in high-end clientele. It will only offer space for 163 RV’s at any given time. The park is designed to be approximately 5.8 units per acre.

“This is not about cramming people into one location like a Walmart parking lot. It’s a nice, spread out, high-end type of experience,” LaPlante said.

The Kukla RV Resort will offer amenities like a pool, fitness center, restaurant, clubhouse, concierge, and more.

The property will have a 24-hour office attendant on-site and video facility monitoring. It will also be fully gated.

The Panama City Beach planning commission thinks it will encourage visitors to return.

“We want our guests to be able to come and enjoy themselves, when they build those experiences over and over I believe they’ll continue to come,” said Reggie Johns, a member of the Panama City Beach Planning Commission.

The developer says the RV resort will be heavily landscaped and very separate from surrounding businesses. It will also have walking trails for both walking and biking. They hope these amenities attract many visitors and in turn boost the local economy.

“This development is going to create multiple jobs, the contractor, all the site work, the architectural work,” LaPlante said.

To stay at the park, the visiting RV’s must be no more than 10 years old and their stay will be capped at 5 days.

“We already have upscale people coming, this is a family atmosphere and we just want to promote that,” LaPlante said.

Kukla hopes to start construction in the first quarter and says the entire project could take anywhere from 14 and 16 months to complete.