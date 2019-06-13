HERricane Florida Makes Landfall in Walton County

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. - A few weeks ago we told you about a predicted storm headed straight for the Panhandle, well it's made landfall. Location: Walton County.

Not to worry though, this isn't your typical storm. It's called HERrican which is a week-long summer camp for girls.



"It's an amazing experience. You meet tons of new people. I mean, look we are in a bunker," explained Naydene Higgins, 14-years-old.

During the HERricane week-long day camp, the high school girls will learn key skills they will need in an emergency situation or disaster.

"Whenever I heard about them teaching CPR, I mean I've always wanted to learn to do CPR because I like being prepared," said Amber Kendrick, Walton County Student.

"Everyone who comes here is really inspirational because they do talk about what they do and everything and also, they give advice on life and how to make a career," shared Karla Perez.

Only 34% of the emergency management workforce is made up of women across the nation and Walton County is striving to change that.

"Generally management roles especially in public safety type of fields, it's dominated by men. We want to let the girls know that they can be in charge," said Donna Free, Emergency Management Coordinator.

"I decided to come because one my mom was telling me to and I thought it was super cool and then my family is very active in their emergency management," explained Mackenzie Harris, 15-years-old.

Day three of the camp was all about survival. The girls are about halfway through their week of the HERricane summer camp. So it's time to kick it up a notch, with a friendly cooking competition. Each team has a few of these, MREs and one hour on the clock...to turn it into an edible appetizer, meal, and dessert.

"Confidence, poise and leadership skills, that's what I want these girls to take away from this," said Free.

The goal is that by the end of the week these girls will be inspired to be the next generation of emergency management directors, first responder, or even the next meteorologists and reporters.

