Breaking News
COVID-19 case in Bay County

Here is a list of what is closed and what is open in the Panhandle

News
Posted: / Updated:
closed sign in door

spring training baseball gift shop at LECOM Park, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. Major League Baseball has delayed the start of its season by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak and suspended the rest of its spring training schedule. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) –  With COVID 19 causing widespread shutdowns, local residents might be wondering what is currently open for business.

As of Monday morning, here is a list of what is open, and what is closed:

  • Bars: closed
  • Restaurants: drive-through and take-out only
  • Beaches: closed
  • State Parks: closed
  • Gyms: closed
  • Retail stores open: Dillard’s 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Hobby Lobby, AT&T 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., T-Mobile 10 a.m. -6 p.m., Best Buy (curbside assistance)
  • Retail stores closed: J.C. Penny, Pier Park, Ross, TJ Maxx, Marshall’s, and HomeGoods, Ulta, Verizon, The Grand Theater.
  • Grocery stores open:
  • Publix 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Tuesdays and Wednesdays 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. senior hours),
  • Target 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Wednesdays 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. dedicated to vulnerable shoppers),
  • Winn-Dixie 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Monday – Friday the first hour is dedicated to senior shoppers),
  • Walmart 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. (Tuesdays 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. dedicated to senior shoppers),
  • Dollar General 8 a.m. – 9 p.m (With the first hour dedicated to senior shoppers)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Homeschool Help: How do sea breezes work?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeschool Help: How do sea breezes work?"

Guilford company works around the clock to make ventilators for coronavirus patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guilford company works around the clock to make ventilators for coronavirus patients"

Central church hosts more than 1,800 people amid covid-19 outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central church hosts more than 1,800 people amid covid-19 outbreak"

Ms. Brown's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Brown's Kindergarten Class"

Weather Map Symbols

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Map Symbols"

Bed Bath & Beyond closing all stores until April due to coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bed Bath & Beyond closing all stores until April due to coronavirus concerns"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.