Here is a list of what is closed and what is open in the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – With COVID 19 causing widespread shutdowns, local residents might be wondering what is currently open for business.
As of Monday morning, here is a list of what is open, and what is closed:
- Bars: closed
- Restaurants: drive-through and take-out only
- Beaches: closed
- State Parks: closed
- Gyms: closed
- Retail stores open: Dillard’s 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Hobby Lobby, AT&T 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., T-Mobile 10 a.m. -6 p.m., Best Buy (curbside assistance)
- Retail stores closed: J.C. Penny, Pier Park, Ross, TJ Maxx, Marshall’s, and HomeGoods, Ulta, Verizon, The Grand Theater.
- Grocery stores open:
- Publix 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Tuesdays and Wednesdays 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. senior hours),
- Target 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Wednesdays 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. dedicated to vulnerable shoppers),
- Winn-Dixie 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Monday – Friday the first hour is dedicated to senior shoppers),
- Walmart 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. (Tuesdays 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. dedicated to senior shoppers),
- Dollar General 8 a.m. – 9 p.m (With the first hour dedicated to senior shoppers)