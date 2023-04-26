PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There was a cuteness overload in Panama City Wednesday after bystanders spotted a herd of manatees in Watson Bayou.

The herd frolicked in the water and a mother manatee could be spotted cuddling with her child.

“Adult manatees are typically 9-10 feet long from snout to tail and weigh around 1,000 pounds; however, they may grow to over 13 feet long and weigh more than 3,500 pounds,” according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s website. “Manatees have two fore limb flippers that they use for steering movements and to hold vegetation while eating. A large, round, flattened paddle-shaped tail is used for swimming.”

This group is most likely the Florida manatee, “a sub-species of the West Indian manatee.”

The FWC says the critter, “inhabits the state’s coastal waters, rivers and springs. Some Florida manatee are known to travel up the eastern coastline into Georgia, the Carolinas, and a few travel as far north as Massachusetts during warm months.”

They added that “Florida manatees can be found west through coastal Louisiana and are occasionally sighted as far west as Texas.”