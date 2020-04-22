Henderson re-elected Mayor; new faces come to Callaway & Mexico Beach commission

CALLAWAY

In Callaway, incumbent Mayor, Pamn Henderson, won the seat and will serve the City of Callaway for another four years.

This was the first time she ran against other candidates for the position, running against Carl Sauls and Chip Singleton.

Mayor Henderson was appointed three years ago when the former mayor stepped down. Henderson won the election on Tuesday with over half the votes.

She said she is looking forward to continuing to do everything she can to clean the City of Callaway after the devastation of Hurricane Michael.

“I want the citizens to know we’re going to be right back to work,” said Henderson. “We’re going to keep on trying to get through those processes with FEMA so we can get some of these things cleaned up and get this city back to looking beautiful, more beautiful than it was before the hurricane.”

Henderson said she is honored that the citizens of Callaway have decided to let her serve for four more years.

Also in Callaway, Robert “Bob” Pelletier has been elected to the city commission representing Ward Three.

Pelletier served as a Callaway city commissioner in 2014 and 2015, and then served as mayor for the city in 2016 and part of 2017.

Pelletier said he will be setting up a Facebook page to help keep communication open with residents. He said he is excited to come back on board as a city commissioner and work with the rest of the city’s leaders to continue their efforts to move Callaway forward.

“I’m on board with whatever the board is doing now and there’s no changes to be made we just need to go forward,” said Pelletier. “Take Callaway forward like they’re doing right now.”

He said he is very thankful to all of his supporters and feels humbled that the citizens have trusted him with another four years to serve the city.

Also joining the Callaway city commission is Frank Mancinelli, who ran unopposed for the city’s Ward Four seat.

This is Mancinelli’s first time serving on the commission for the City of Callaway.

MEXICO BEACH

The Group 4 Council seat was open in Mexico Beach.

Interim Seat 5 Member, Darrell Key ran for Group 4 unopposed.

Key says he sees a bright future for Mexico Beach and wants to lend his expertise to the council. He knows that the road to complete recovery for Mexico Beach is a long one, but he says he is there for the journey.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff to do in Mexico Beach and we got a long way to go, we’ve come along way and I’ve got construction experience is common sense and I think that’s one thing we need our council, we’ve got to make a lot of decisions. I just want to bring a little bit of reality,” said Key.

After serving as an interim city council member temporarily for the past several meetings, Key believes he has a better understanding of how he can help Mexico Beach move forward as a whole.

Also in Mexico Beach, Sharon Call won in the council Group Five race against Richard Mccoy with 56% of the vote. With 283 votes in total, Sharon Call took 159.

She says she is very excited to get started on the council and wants to make a point to listen to the residents of Mexico Beach.

“Every situation is different and I think we need to have a little more understanding and compassion individually. We have made progress on the beaches in Mexico Beach. We have to take baby steps and make sure we’re doing the right thing for everyone involved,” said Call.

After living in Mexico Beach for over 30 years and previously owning a cafe torn down by Hurricane Michael, Call believes she can bring a sense of experience and knowledge to the council.