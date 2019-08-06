Help offered as students, parents prepare for first day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — As parents and students prepare for the first day of school Bay District offered help with a parent portal as well as registration information at a back to school shot clinic.

Bay District Community Outreach is serving parents and helping them with these online services.

Located at the Bay County Health Department auditorium on 11th Street, immunizations are being provided to children from kindergarten through 12th grade for no cost and no appointments necessary.

District parent liaison for Community Outreach, Leslie Abrams says this is a great opportunity for parents to prepare.

“Information on their portal, we can help parents recover passwords, set up accounts, we have registration information for them, so however we can help parents while they’re waiting,” said Abrams.

All parents or guardians receiving service must bring a picture ID and their contact information. The shot clinic will take place through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.