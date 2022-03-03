LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – A mock car crash was staged at Mosley High School Thursday morning to display for Mosley juniors and seniors ahead of prom night.

This is the first year Mosley High School has held a ‘Prom Promise Safe Driver’ event.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with local firefighters and paramedics to stage a serious car crash, caused by alcohol.

The ShandsCair medical helicopter even flew in to make it feel real.

Mosley High drama students also helped bring the scene to life, even if it brought back bad memories for some.

“My first boyfriend died in a car wreck in 2020,” drama student Stephanie Steedley said.” His name was Zane Norris and I really wanted to raise awareness about how much pain that causes even if you didn’t know the person that was in that car wreck it’s still such a major impact to know you could die because teenagers feel so invincible.”

Mosley School Resource Deputy Brooks Adkinson said events like these help kids truly grasp the consequences of drinking and driving.

“Just like most of us, we learn by seeing it in real life so they get to visualize how it affects people and seeing somebody laying on the ground dead,” Adkinson said. “It sets the tone, it sends the message and it’s imprinted in their brain now when they see that.”

News 13’s Tess Rowland also shared her experience with students.

She’s still recovering after being hit by an alleged drunk driver on her way into work back in May of last year.

“If you see a friend that’s too drunk to drive, you not only don’t get in the car with them, but you urge them not to drive entirely,” Rowland said.

If you find yourself having drunk too much and in need of a ride, you can call White’s Towing at (850) 215-8695 and they will tow you and your car free of charge.