Heartland Rescue Ranch sees uptick in stray and injured animals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the humane society no longer accepting intakes and animal control limiting their hours, animal rescues in town now have most of the responsibility taking in strays and injured animals.

Heartland Rescue Ranch has been filling that need, and seen more rescues than normal.

“Now all the sudden we’re getting calls from everywhere, lots of emergency calls,” said the owner of Heartland, Amy Shepherd.

Shepherd said they’ve seen a major uptick in the number of rescues they’ve been making, many of these with injuries and broken limbs.

“Countless cat after cat with broken legs, legs we’re having to amputate, legs were having to surgically repair. But we’re also finding them emaciated or finding them hit by cars, it just seems like it’s daily that we get a call about another emergency,” said Shepherd.

As the rescue relies on donations from the public to operate, in recent months, they’ve experienced a strain financially.

“Financially, donations have dropped. Just because everyone is financially insecure right now, and we get that,” said Shepherd.

Their vet bills accounting for most of the costs.

“Our vet bills are $20,000 almost $30,000 some months, and that’s a strain, that’s been a strain for us,” said Shepherd.

Rescue staff said they can’t exactly pinpoint why injuries have been more common, but that their phone has been ringing off the hook.

“We’ve taken in probably 500 cats and kittens during kitten season, and with everyone off we had some really great fosters,” said Shepherd.

If you would like to donate to Heartland Rescue Ranch or learn other ways you can help out, the link to their website and Facebook is below:

https://www.facebook.com/heartlandrr/

https://www.heartlandrescueranch.com/