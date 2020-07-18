Heartland Rescue Ranch hosts pop-up adoption event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Customers at the Alamo Money Mart in Panama City got a furry surprise on Saturday morning, as the Heartland Rescue Ranch held a pop-up adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

There, residents could find several kittens and cats up for adoption, as well as t-shirts and hot dogs for sale, all to benefit the rescue.

Heartland Rescue Ranch staff and volunteers said they’ve had an influx of kitten rescues and even though the COVID-19 pandemic has changed daily life across the country, their mission never stops.

They said they continue to need all the help they can get from the community.

“We’re still having to rescue and rehabilitate animals daily, 24/7,” said Tiah Romano with Heartland Rescue Ranch. “So it’s important for us to maintain the donations so we can take care of them.”

Anyone who missed Saturday’s event and is interested in adopting or fostering a pet through Heartland Rescue Ranch or simply helping out, click here to be redirected to their website or call them at 850-960-4543.