Heartland Rescue Ranch hosts adoption event to get animals their forever home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Even in the midst of the pandemic, animals have not stopped needing good homes.

Sunday afternoon, at Papa Joe’s Bayside in Panama City, Heartland Rescue Ranch hosted an adoption event in an effort to raise money for their cause and to place some animals in their forever homes.

With many animals available for adoption at the event, they also featured a raffle and merchandise for sale to help raise money for Heartland’s daily efforts when it comes to taking care of their animals.

There were also food trucks and live entertainment from the venue to help get people out and about.

Staff with Heartland say charity events like this one not only help to raise money for their cause but also help to get the word out about animals that are available for adoption.

“I hope we raise a lot of money to help with bills and things like spaying and neutering, and if you look at our posts lately, we’ve had a lot of injuries. Things like that.” said Marketing Specialist, Tiah Romano.

“Heartland does so much for the animals and our community so we love that they were able to come out. We love that we can host them here and we hope we get some pets adopted and raise some money for them,” said Marketing and Graphic Designer, Rose Clemo.