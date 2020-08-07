Hear from Bay County candidates running for election

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Thirteen candidates spoke at the chamber of commerce virtual First Friday.

Candidates who are up for election on August 18, had the opportunity to give a two-minute stump speech on why they believe they should be elected into office later this month.

“As your State Attorney, I will use that courtroom experience, administrative experience, and my life experience to lead by example and keep our community safe,” said Larry Basford.

Larry Basford and Wes Hatcher, who are both running for State’s Attorney, spoke to Bay County residents explaining why they think they are the best fit to serve their community.

“I’ve laid out a plan of ideas and a vision that I have to bring new leadership to an office,” said Wes Hatcher. “One that will stop a tremendous overwhelming turnover that has been going on for the last four years. I have laid out a plan for that.”

Bill Husfelt and Judy Vandergrift spoke about their reasons for running for Bay County School’s Superintendent.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to have this job for Bay County,” said Husfelt. “I am proud of the accomplishments that we have had. Our number one focus has been and always will be students’ safety, security, and wellness. We have got a mental health wellness program initiative that we have put together.”

“My roots run very deep in Bay County,” said Vandergrift. “I am a fifth-generation. If elected I will never let the citizens of Bay County down. So please, consider me.”

Bill Dozer and Jarod Leighton, are both in the running for County Commissioner district three.

“As we move forward, I want to continue helping Bay County take the experience I have gained over the years and move forward through this recovery,” said Bill Dozer “Continue to help Bay County to move forward for a successful future.”

“My campaign focuses on three primary areas,” said Jarod Leighton. “Openness and communication, fiscal responsibility, and growth through technology.”

Saturday is the first day of early voting, but it is also the last day to request a vote by mail ballot from the supervisor of elections office.