Healthy Start hosts car seat checkup

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — When it comes to child safety in a car seat, it’s easy for parents to be misinformed. But, members from Healthy Start Coalition are here to help make sure young children are safe in motor vehicles.

On Saturday, the organization hosted its free car seat checkup event.

“We hope that it brings awareness of how important it is to make sure your car seat is installed correctly,” said Healthy Start program coordinator Stephanie Wood.

With trained car seat technicians on-site, staff helped educate community members on how to properly install their car seat, specifically for their own car.

“A lot of people don’t know this information,” said Healthy Start care coordinator Josefina Saraf. “We can help a lot of people knowing this information and make it safe for our clients and everyone in the community.”

One of the biggest problems they see is parents facing their babies towards the front of their cars.

“A lot of parents will change it really soon because they think it is ok for the baby to be looking to the front, but actually it’s not,” Saraf said.

Their goal is to spread this information so young children stay safe.

“They will learn how to actually use their car seat and not only for them but for their families as well so they will replicate this information,” Saraf said.

Healthy Start offers car seat check-ups for individuals throughout the year, by just calling and making an appointment.

