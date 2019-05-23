Healthy Start Coalition hosting 'world's greatest baby shower' Video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- Healthy Start Coalition of Bay, Franklin and Gulf counties is hosting its 'World's Greatest Baby Shower' event.

This is an educational and outreach event with more than 30 vendors that will provide information and door prizes for pregnant women, dads-to-be and parents with babies from newborn to six months of age.

The event is free to all, and will also have refreshments, entertainment and games!

It's being held Thursday, May 30, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. CST at the First United Methodist Church (903 East 4th St.)

For more information, watch Chris' interview or visit here.