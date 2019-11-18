Healthy Gulf is spreading the word on their cause

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — There are several environmental issues that the Gulf of Mexico faces daily, one company, Healthy Gulf is working to protect and restore the natural resources of this Gulf region.

Healthy Gulf went out to St. Helens State Park today to spread the word of their mission and talk to residents about becoming a member.

At Sunday’s event, they took residents to get a closer look at the Gulf’s natural beauty by showing some of the marine life.

Coastal Organizer of Healthy Gulf, Christian Wagley, says their organization is working to fix several different issues in our Gulf waters.

“We’re working a lot on sewage issues in Panama City, issues like oil and gas drilling in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and trying to keep that out of Florida. We’re working a lot on protecting the wetlands for example, and sustainable fishing, so there no overfishing. We work all along the Gulf Coast really but those are just some of the issues we’re facing here,” said Wagley.

While working to protect the coast, educating the public is just as important to them.

“We educate these people about these issues and then we try to get them to engage on those.maybe they send an email to a congressman or maybe they speak to a school or community group or invite us to go speak. We’ve got brochures and information people can take home and our website where they can also learn more,” said Wagley.

If you would like more information on Healthy Gulf and their mission, or if you would like to join them, go to https://www.healthygulf.org/