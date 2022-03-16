DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – Healthmark Regional Medical Center officials made the decision to fully close their emergency room while renovations are being completed.

The ER will be closed for renovations starting Friday, March 18th at 5 p.m.

“That gives us a chance to process anybody who has come to the emergency room and get them out because the hard deadline is going to be midnight,” Healthmark Marketing Director Ron Kelley said. “We have to got to have everybody either processed and back home or in a bed or whatever has to be done there.”

The renovations include adding walls between patient areas, replacing all the flooring, upgrading equipment, and giving the place a new paint job.

“I think for those who need to come here; they are going to find that the changes we’ve made are going to make it a lot better,” Kelley said. “Better privacy. It’s just going to be new and updated and we are very excited about it.”

Healthmark Regional Medical Center has the only emergency room in north Walton County.

Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson told News 13 last week he is concerned about the distance patients will have to be transported during that time.

Two new Walton County Fire Rescue ambulances have been brought online to help lessen the impact.

Healthmark just spent $5 million upgrading its intensive care unit and operating rooms and officials said these updates are an investment in the community.

“We know that the growth and the industry and commercial development,” Kelley said. “It’s all coming and we have to be ready to meet that challenge.”

Officials said the emergency room is expected to be closed for two to four weeks.