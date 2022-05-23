DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – There are still no answers about the future of the Healthmark Regional Medical Center in DeFuniak Springs.

The hospital’s emergency room has been closed for more than two months.

Administrators originally told us the remodeling job would take no more than four weeks.

That’s forced EMS crews to take emergency cases miles away to other facilities.

It’s also been more than four weeks since any of the employees have received a paycheck.

We went to the hospital Monday, but all of the hospital’s administrators refused to answer any of our questions, not even to quell reports that the hospital is closing at the end of this month.

In the meantime, officials from North Okaloosa Medical Center in Crestview held a job fair in DeFuniak Springs to recruit for a number of openings.

The Facebook post about the job fair said they are looking for people in just about every department.

It also said they were interviewing and hiring applicants on the spot, with signing bonuses.

That job fair continues Tuesday from 9:00AM to 2:00PM.