Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Health professionals urging people to get flu shot to avoid COVID-19 overlaps

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Fall is upon us which means flu season is fast approaching. As we continue to deal with COVID-19, health professionals are saying it’s important that people get their flu shots. The Bay County Department of Health explains the two illnesses are very similar so taking the proper precautions is necessary.

“In our area, we typically see it starting in October to February but flu can happen at any time,” said Heather Kretzer, the spokesperson for the Bay County Department of Health.

With a pandemic at play this year, the Department of Health says protecting your first line of defense is more important now than ever.

“If we have a lot of people who are contracting the flu and a lot of people who are contracting COVID-19, it could overburden the hospital system and the medical system,” said Kretzer.

The CDC estimates that between 39 and 56 million people contracted influenza last flu season. This year, health experts worry about the flu and COVID-19 overlapping.

“If you contract the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, your potential health outcomes could be poorer than if you had one or the other,” said Kretzer.

The Department of Health says both illnesses present very similar symptoms so it’s important to not overlook them.

“Always the first call, if you have any concerns is to call your provider. Don’t rely on a COVID-19 test to tell you what’s going on with you,” said Kretzer.

The Bay County Department of Health has yet to see any predictions for this year’s flu season. But they hope the precautions in place now help us in the long run.

“We continue to recommend wearing of the masks in public when you can’t social distance, washing your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, using hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol when you can’t do that,” said Kretzer.

CVS and Walgreens are currently administering flu shots. The Bay County Department of Health is hoping to begin giving them soon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Bay County seeing coastal erosion due to Hurricane Sally

Bay County teen completely restores wrecker and makes it his own

Local apartment complex floods after Hurricane Sally, residents lose everything

News 13 This Morning previews Oktoberfest

Car crash in Panama City

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the