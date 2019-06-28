Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital reopens after $12 million in repairs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – The Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital is now accepting adolescents after major repairs due to Hurricane Michael.

$12 million worth of renovations later, Emerald Coast is now once again taking in Baker Acted and involuntary admissions of adolescents aged 12 through 17.

Children younger than 12-years old will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis to determine the best level of care for treatment.

There are now 14 Baker Acted beds open for minors and 28 beds for the adult population along with 30 more beds for the military.

CEO of the hospital, Tim Bedford says, “We hope to be fully operational by august so that includes taking Baker Acted adults, presently we cant take them yet until we go through the regulatory agencies”

Bedford also says he is glad Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital is able to be up and running to once again to serve the community.