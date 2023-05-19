FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — An event in Freeport this Saturday will feature more than 40 health and wellness professionals.

The expo will take place at the Hammock Bay Town Center located at 425 Victory Boulevard.

Free screenings, demonstrations, and nutrition education opportunities will all be out on the lawn.

Santa Rosa Aerial Arts are going to be performing. Live music, food trucks, and raffle items will also be on site.

Proceeds go to the Lupus Foundation of America.

The organization’s Florida Ambassador Christine Houde has spent months planning for this event while also dealing with one of the most severe forms of lupus.

“It is a big undertaking for sure, but amazingly at no time did I say I was going to give up– even those bad days when I couldn’t get out of bed,” Houde said. “I had to struggle through those flares and through those hard times but I knew why I was putting this event together so I just kept moving forward.”

The Bay Area Health and Wellness Expo is from 10-3 on Saturday.

There will be plenty of giveaways. Everyone who attends receives a gift bag of goodies.

Toward the end of the event, Freeport Mayor Russ Barley will proclaim May as ‘Lupus Awareness Month.’ Around the same time, raffle winners will be announced. Houde said you don’t have to be at the event to claim your winnings. Massages and weekend getaways are a couple of the raffle items.

There are still spots open for potential vendors. Call Houde at (850) 333-2969 to learn more details and sign up.

If you’re not able to make the event on Saturday, Houde also hosts a bingo night every last Friday of the month to raise money for the Lupus Foundation of America. Bingo cards are $10. Bingo prizes consist of items donated by local businesses.

The games are held at the Blount House located at 541 Kylea Laird Drive in Freeport.