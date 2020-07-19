Health advisory issued for Juniper Creek and nearby wetlands

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB)– Due to a treated wastewater spill, the Florida Department of Health in Walton County is issuing a health advisory for the following area in DeFuniak Springs:

• Juniper Creek and nearby wetland area at Old Landfill Road to Hwy 83, DeFuniak Springs, FL

DOH-Walton advises against any water-related activities at the location until bacteriological sampling reveals that the area is safe. Sewage from the spill may have contaminated this area. Individuals, especially those with wounds and weakened immune systems, may be at risk of contracting a water-borne disease if they come into contact with these waters at this time.