Head-on collision seriously injures 3





JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A head-on collision on State Road 71 caused serious injuries for all parties involved.

A pickup truck driving south with a driver and one passenger, according to a police report. The car’s front left tire blew out causing the car to swerve into the northbound lane and collide head-on with another pickup truck driving north, according to the report.

The driver, 79, and passenger, 83, of the southbound car were both transported to the Jackson County Hospital by ambulance. The driver, 31, of the northbound vehicle was airlifted to Southeast Medical Center with serious injuries.