HCSO seeking public’s help in assuring welfare of Bonifay man

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Bonifay man in an effort to assure his wellbeing.

According to police, 50-year-old Shaun Paul Moss was last seen leaving the Westville Country Store on foot around 3 p.m on August 26.

He is 5’ 6” in height, weighing about 181 lbs. with a medium build. He has grey hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information on Moss’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681.