Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison

Harvey Weinstein

FILE – In this Feb. 20, 2020 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial in New York. Weinstein was sentenced Wednesday, March 11, to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of New York state’s correctional officers union says Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 68-year-old former film producer, who was hospitalized with heart issues in recent weeks, was diagnosed just days after being transferred to the state’s maximum security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo.

Weinstein was previously locked up at New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex, which has had a spate of coronavirus cases.

He is currently serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault.

The state prison system confirmed that two inmates at Wende have been diagnosed with the disease, also known as COVID-19. 

