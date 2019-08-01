Harbor and Waterway Patrols Begin Again; Code Enforcement Officers Take to the Water

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB)- Most code enforcement officers are confined to the solid ground but in the City of Destin, officials are not stuck onshore.

This started with an idea to keep Destin beautiful. Having code enforcement officials on the water, patrolling by boat would help minimize the problems before they start to escalate.

Dave Bazylak is not your typical code enforcement officer.

“There’s a lot of things that transpired on the docks and the waterways that you can’t see from the road,” explained David Bazylak, Harbor and Waterway Compliance Officer.

Patrolling by sea gives the code enforcement officer an advantage when looking for violators of illegal dumping or illegal marine construction.

“We think that feel that the Harbor is the jewel the City. We think that is the main attraction,” said Bazylak.

Back in May of this year, the City of Destin reinstated this initiative and put code enforcement back on the water.

“The first thing I am looking for is our livery vessel businesses to make sure they are all properly registered,” said Bazylak.

Another task that code enforcement helps out with, is violations of idle speed in no-wake zones and of course if you are caught breaking the rules. “Yes, there is a price to pay.”

“We are not here to pick on people, we are here to help as best as we can,” shared Bazylak.

Destin officials say that they hope by having eyes on the water and someone patrolling the Harbor, that this will maintain the Harbor District’s beauty for years to come.