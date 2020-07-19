Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Happy National Ice Cream Day!

by: Jordan Highsmith

(WIAT) — It’s National Ice Cream Day! How do you plan on celebrating the sweet foodie holiday?

Its origins are believed to have taken place thousands of years ago when Persians put snow in a bowl with juice. Fast forward, from Neapolitan to chocolate chip cookie dough, there’s no shortage of flavors.

And that’s not all. Ice cream has truly evolved.

You can also get it nitrogen-blasted, hand-rolled, or charcoal-infused.

Share you’re favorite flavors on social media with the hashtag #NationalIceCreamDay.

