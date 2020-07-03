Live Now
Watch News 13 Live at 5:00 with Amy Hoyt, Jerry Brown, Courtney Mims and Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley

Happy Fourth from our team at WMBB

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are proud to be an American, and we hope everyone has a happy, and safe Independence Day

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Meet the Candidate: Mark Strickland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet the Candidate: Mark Strickland"

SWFD Beach Safety prepares for Fourth of July

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWFD Beach Safety prepares for Fourth of July"

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Father and son respond to driver having medical emergency behind the wheel

Thumbnail for the video titled "CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Father and son respond to driver having medical emergency behind the wheel"

FL Sheriff: I'll deputize gun owners if violent protests erupt

Thumbnail for the video titled "FL Sheriff: I'll deputize gun owners if violent protests erupt"

Aztec Apartment Murder Suicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aztec Apartment Murder Suicide"

FSU PC will start with in-person classes for their fall semester

Thumbnail for the video titled "FSU PC will start with in-person classes for their fall semester"
More Local News