Happy Fourth from our team at WMBB

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — One of the three white officers who stopped Elijah McClain has been fired over photos showing colleagues reenacting the chokehold used before the Black man died last year, according to documents from prosecutors.

After officers stopped McClain on the street last August for "being suspicious," Aurora Officer Jason Rosenblatt tried to use a chokehold but couldn't because of his position, so another officer did, a report from prosecutors said.