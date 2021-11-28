Hanukkah celebrations in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chabad of Panama City Beach has organized a lineup of events throughout Hanukkah to put people in the spirit.

For the first night of Hanukkah, kids and their families gathered at the Chabad to decorate menorahs.

Rabbi Mendel Havlin said putting on events for the local Jewish community around the holidays is very impactful.

“We always encourage people to do their own, to participate and to feel inside, to feel involved so that’s why we invite even the little kids to enjoy the holiday of Hanukkah,” Havlin said.

“We feel like together like everybody knows each other,” Chabad member Liron Abu said. “We are like brother and sister and it makes the heart so hot inside and it’s amazing to us and we love each other and almost all the holidays we celebrate together and that’s amazing to us.”

The Chabad is also having a public menorah lighting Monday night at Pier Park in front of Grand Theater 16 at 5 pm, where there will be traditional food like donuts and latkes as well.

“Over many many years, over millennia, the menorah was hidden indoors but now that we are in a country that we are allowed and a country that we have religious freedom so that’s why we do it all in public and the menorah and Hanukkah actually emphasize the victory of the spirit of the light over the darkness,” Havlin said.

The Chabad will be giving out free menorah decorating kits throughout Hanukkah, including at Monday’s public lighting.

There will also be is a “Hanukkah at the Arcade” event next Sunday at Dave & Buster’s. It starts at 4 pm and an RSVP is required.