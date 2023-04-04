PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Haney Technical College Fall 2023 enrollment opens Monday, April 10th.

If you’re looking to get a quick certification, these programs only take 9-24 months to complete.

Cosmetology, Automotive Collision Technology Technician, and Aviation Mechanics are a few of the 16 programs offered at the trade school.

Haney officials are able to provide plenty of scholarships for their aviation courses due to the high demand for flight personnel across America.

Instructor Chris Becker said it’s almost a guarantee you will land a job after completing his course. He’s in contact with several job recruiters.

“If you’re fresh out of high school or you’ve been in the workforce for a while and you’re not quite satisfied where you’re going, two years can go by real fast,” Becker said. “You could have a whole different life in front of you.”

Becker said he’s excited to see all the new faces in his classroom when courses begin on Monday, August 7th. Most of the courses begin on Thursday, August 3rd.

Click here for a list of all the programs and a link to Haney’s enrollment information.