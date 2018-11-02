Haney Technical Center to Reopen Select Programs Monday, November 5

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Haney Technical Center was supposed to be celebrating their 50th anniversary Thursday but Hurricane Michael washed out their plans.

The day was now filled with repairing damage ahead of the center reopening.

Classes may be switched to different rooms as the damaged spaces are repaired. Haney spokesperson Alex Murphy said they're eager to get reopened since many technical jobs will be in high demand in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

"We've had a tremendous outpouring of people that want to help and want ot see us back up and running, you know students want to get back in classes and see us back up and running and it's great to see that comradery our students and staff have with each other," said chief community relations officer Alex Murphy.

The following programs will reopen on Monday, November 5 and will follow the regularly scheduled times:

ABE/GED/ESOL

Aviation Classes

HVAC

Electrical Trades

Massage Therapy

Practical Nursing

Welding

The following programs will reopen on Tuesday, November 13 and will follow the regular scheduled times:

Computer Systems & Information Technology

Digital Design

Medical Administration

Admin Office Specialist

Marine Service

Automotive Collision

Automotive Service

Haney Technical Center will continue to post updates on when the Cosmetology program will reopen.