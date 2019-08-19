Haney Technical Center celebrates National Aviation Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Monday is a special holiday for those in the world of aviation. It’s also one of the fastest growing job fields and the education and training for it is offered at Haney Technical Center here in Panama City.



This holiday began back in 1939, in honor of one of the Wright Brothers’, Orville’s birthday, and locally Haney Technical Center celebrated this special day.



The very first pilots were the Wright Brothers who designed, created and flew the first airplane.



“First of all, every day is aviation day here at Haney, ” said aviation professor Chris Becker



Haney offers two different aviation programs to their students: airframe mechanics which covers the entire plane make-up except for the engine, and power plant which is strictly engine repair.



These programs take around a year and a half to complete.



“Aviation is growing, the baby boom generation mechanics are retiring, so we need more and more mechanics and there’s a big need for them right now and there will be for years to come,” said Becker.



New to the program, I asked one aviation student, Nick Kiser, what his day to day looks like.



“A little bit of in-classroom time, but what we get a whole lot of time out here, and that’s what I really enjoy is the time out here is the hands on stuff here on the actual planes, and developing the skills themselves instead of just reading about them,” said Kiser.



Professor of the aviation programs, Chris Becker says he started in the field several decades ago.



“Aviation Day is a day that we can hopefully remind everyone about how important aviation is to all of us,” said Becker.



The next opportunity to register for classes will be in December and classes will begin in January.