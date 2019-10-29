Haney celebrates ribbon-cutting for auto service center renovation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Tuesday was a special day for Haney Technical Center as the school celebrated the grand re-opening of their Auto Service Technology center with a ribbon cutting.



Haney began renovations on the building prior to Hurricane Michael and the improvements are finally complete.



The building has been a part of Haney’s campus since 1970. The renovations include improved lighting and new equipment.



Haney Director, Ann Leonard, says Superintendent Bill Husfelt, Senator George Gainer, and Representative Jay Trumble played a huge role in securing funds for the project.



Leonard hopes the schools new look will attract more students while also offering a better education.



“Any time you have students on campus, the more attractive the space can be, the more likely they are to be involved in the program. This space was very dark and out of date and so I just think it brings us up to a better level to provide good instruction to the students,” said Leonard.



Members of the Bay Mustang Club were also in attendance. The club donated scholarships for students in the auto technology program which also happens to be Haney’s longest running program.