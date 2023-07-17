PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Haney Technical College in Panama City offers 16 different career technical programs across several different fields.

One of the more popular classes offered is their aviation program.

The two-year class teaches students how to inspect, maintain, and repair planes as well as allows them to obtain their airframe and powerplant licenses.

Haney itself boasts an impressive 90% job placement rate.

Students in the aviation program at Haney also receive hands-on experience with equipment and machinery they would encounter in the field.

“We have actual airplanes, but we have simulators that simulate parts of the aircraft,” said Haney aviation instructor Chris Becker. “The word simulator, it is actually parts of airplanes that we have brought into the shop. So we can more easily work on that particular part. And we have them for landing gear, for the oxygen systems, and for electronics.”

Haney’s aviation program is currently at capacity for the fall semester but you can register now for the spring.

Program costs at Haney range from $3,000 to just under $6,700 for in-state tuition including books and fees.

Financial aid is also available to those who qualify as well as scholarships and other benefits like VA and Florida Bright Futures.

For more information on Haney as well as the aviation program, click here.