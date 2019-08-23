Haney Auto Program renovations almost complete

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One state grant is making a difference for automotive students in Bay County.

With lights, ceiling, flooring, security systems and technology being in poor condition, a near $900,0000 grant in 2018 allowed Haney Technical Center to renovate and improve its current auto shop area. The renovations are almost completely finished.

Based on labor market statistics, there are currently 622 job openings in Northwest Florida for automotive technicians and mechanics. Making this one of the most sought after fields in the job search. Haney is excited to be able to help students meet the needs of the industry.

Alex Murphy, a spokeswoman for Haney Technical Center, said this is a great time to be a student at Haney.

“We are very excited that we are almost done with the renovations of the auto service lab, this grant was made possible because of the support of Senator (George) Gainer and Representative Jay Trumbull, and several other community partners. So we are very excited to have these new improvements in this lab,” said Murphy.

A formal ribbon cutting to officially open the newly renovated auto service lab will happen in September.