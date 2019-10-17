Hancock and Whitney opens in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — One local business is reopening its doors, but in a new location.

Hancock and Whitney Financial Center is setting up shop in Lynn Haven.

City officials from Lynn Haven, Bay County and the Chamber of Commerce joinedin the celebration.

Marketing President Ben Lee says they have been working on opening this location for a little over six months.

“This is a great day for our company, we are so looking forward to serve our customers and the residents of lynn haven. We have been working to get back into this community, so this is a big celebration for us today,” said Lee.

They also commemorated the occasion by donating four oak trees to the city of Lynn Haven, where the plan is to plant them in Sheffield Park.

“We’ve been working on opening this location for six months, it’s come to fruition today and were so excited. We’ve got four full time employees that will be here at this branch, they’re doing a great job and looking forward to serving the needs of the community,” said Lee.

The next location Hancock and Whitney looks forward to opening is near 23rd Street.

