Habitat for Humanity reopens ReStore and plans new offices

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Habitat for Humanity of Bay County ReStore reopened Tuesday after being closed for more than a year and a half. It closed in March 2018 after Hurricane Michael destroyed it.

The ReStore is the organization’s number one initiative for funding, and it wasn’t the only resource that Michael destroyed.

The hurricane also destroyed the organization’s offices.

“We’ve been having our offices, we’ve been focusing on doing repairs and news homes for the community and not our own offices,” Lance Rettig, Bay County Habitat for Humanity executive director said. “But now is the time that we do need an office.”

Rettig said that they are about a month into construction. Through volunteer work, they have managed to demolish the original interior and put up a frame for the new offices, but they have reached a point where they need finances to buy materials.

Today, their prayers were answered. Centennial Bank donated $5,000 to the organization to help fund their reconstruction efforts.

“Habitat does so much for the community,” Joey Ginn, Centennial Bank market president. “This is just a small way we can give back to them for all they do, especially since the hurricane.”

Rettig said they plan to model the offices after the homes that they build for the community and use it as a show home, using the same carpeting, window treatments, and more.

Rettig said they hope to be finished with the new offices by mid-July.

