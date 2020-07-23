Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Habitat for Humanity presents 84th home to Hurricane Michael survivors

News
Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–A local single mom and her four children have spent the last 5 years living in a 2 bedroom apartment that was full of mold and falling apart. But on Wednesday, the family’s dreams turned into a reality as they were presented with a home from Habitat for Humanity. It’s the 84th house given away by the organization.

“It’s very difficult to be in a 2 bedroom apartment with 4 kids and yourself but you do what you gotta do and you make it work,” said Tanisha Keith, the new homeowner.

A situation that was only made worse by Hurricane Michael.

“We stayed at the same apartment complex that we were at because it was affordable, not livable,” said Keith.

Realizing her family needed a safe place to live, Tanisha connected with Habitat for Humanity and began the process of becoming a homeowner.

“I’ve watched her walk through the journey and she went from being incredibly timid and quiet into this wonderful beautiful person that has come out the other side,” said Vickie Johnson, Habitat for Humanity’s Program Manager.

While the journey may have taken 5 years, Tanisha says Wednesday was a day she won’t forget.

“It’s exciting, it’s relief, it is overwhelming, not a negative but a positive overwhelming,” said Keith.

Her message for others still struggling post-storm is to never give up.

“I know it’s hard when you’re in situations, but if you know what the outcome is going to be, focus on the outcome. Not the ‘right now situation’. Because sometimes the ‘right now situation’ will make you want to give up and not want to keep fighting but surround yourself with people that are going to be healthy for you that can support you and encourage you because that’s what got me through,” said Keith.

Habitat for Humanity sells homes to people with zero interest mortgages, making homeownership affordable. For more information, visit their website http://www.habitatbaycounty.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

LHPD promotes crime prevention campaign

Habitat for Humanity presents 84th house

FWC bans oyster harvesting in Franklin County Bay until 2025

LHPD warning of medicated nerd ropes

PSJ mandates masks within city limits

Teachers union negotiates with school board leaders as start of school nears

More Local News