Habitat for Humanity presents 84th home to Hurricane Michael survivors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–A local single mom and her four children have spent the last 5 years living in a 2 bedroom apartment that was full of mold and falling apart. But on Wednesday, the family’s dreams turned into a reality as they were presented with a home from Habitat for Humanity. It’s the 84th house given away by the organization.

“It’s very difficult to be in a 2 bedroom apartment with 4 kids and yourself but you do what you gotta do and you make it work,” said Tanisha Keith, the new homeowner.

A situation that was only made worse by Hurricane Michael.

“We stayed at the same apartment complex that we were at because it was affordable, not livable,” said Keith.

Realizing her family needed a safe place to live, Tanisha connected with Habitat for Humanity and began the process of becoming a homeowner.

“I’ve watched her walk through the journey and she went from being incredibly timid and quiet into this wonderful beautiful person that has come out the other side,” said Vickie Johnson, Habitat for Humanity’s Program Manager.

While the journey may have taken 5 years, Tanisha says Wednesday was a day she won’t forget.

“It’s exciting, it’s relief, it is overwhelming, not a negative but a positive overwhelming,” said Keith.

Her message for others still struggling post-storm is to never give up.

“I know it’s hard when you’re in situations, but if you know what the outcome is going to be, focus on the outcome. Not the ‘right now situation’. Because sometimes the ‘right now situation’ will make you want to give up and not want to keep fighting but surround yourself with people that are going to be healthy for you that can support you and encourage you because that’s what got me through,” said Keith.

Habitat for Humanity sells homes to people with zero interest mortgages, making homeownership affordable. For more information, visit their website http://www.habitatbaycounty.org.