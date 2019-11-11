Habitat for Humanity hosts fundraiser in St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB)– In an effort to house more people in the Panhandle, Habitat for Humanity hosted its first ever fundraiser at the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club Sunday afternoon.

A silent auction, donation tent, food, and beverages, as well as live music, were all provided at the club in an effort to raise money for their cause, which is building homes for those in need.

Habitat for Humanity’s Re-store was also there accepting furniture donations for those families.

“Were accepting any kinds of donations, of things like furniture, clothing, and things like that, we have a truck here on site. Were also accepting financial donations, just strait financial donations. As well as, people can enter with the silent auction and donate that way as well,” said Rettig.

Habitat for Humanity’s Assistant Manager, Colin Jonkel says this is another effort to spread the message of what Habitat for Humanity is doing within the community.

“We’re trying to get the word out, get more people to know what we’re about and what we’re doing. As much exposure as we can, and just have a good time with some good food and great music,” said Jonkel.

If you want to donate to Habitat for Humanity, follow this link.