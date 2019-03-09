Habitat for Humanity Helps Rebuild and Repair Bay County After Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Hurricane Michael tested the durability of homes. Some withstood while many others are now a total loss.

Panama City resident Jasmine Martin just found her Habitat for Humanity banner in her yard after she thought Hurricane Michael swept it away forever. The banner is a reminder of the day she became a homeowner three years ago.

"I love my home. It was built great," said Martin.

She decided to ride out the storm inside. When it was over she found her home, along with her neighbors, also Habitat for Humanity homes was unscathed. Habitat for Humanity of Bay County Executive Director Lance Rettig said standards have changed. Their newest home model is one built to last.

"The top plate is secured to the slab with metal rods. The roof doesn't have straight edges that stand against the storm, a hip roof it's called," said Rettig.

For Jasmine, it's a home she will forever call her own.

"It makes it very special because I built this home, physically myself, with the help of Habitat for Humanity and the contractor of course, but it does make it special that my first home wasn't destroyed," said Martin.

With the need for housing, Habitat for Humanity of Bay County is getting to work, increasing their two to three new homes a year to six to eight homes by the end of the year. They also are offering repairs to not only habitat homes but the entire community if they qualify.

"It was apparent very quickly that we needed to help serve the community by stepping up our game and getting into repairs and so that's what we are doing with 50 planned repairs this year," said Rettig.

If you're interested in applying for a home, a repair, or want to help build, click here.