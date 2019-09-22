Habitat for Humanity helps Panama City resident build new home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Finding a place to live after Hurricane Michael is still a struggle throughout Bay County, but one local organization is hoping to change that. Habitat for Humanity continues to help residents get back on their feet after the storm.

On Saturday, they helped Panama City resident, Renee Jones, in a big way. Jones lost everything during Hurricane Michael forcing her to relocate to Alabama.

“We have a place for my family, that’s all I wanted,” said Jones.

Habitat for Humanity hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to showcase her new home.

“This is a start are far as getting more of that affordable housing for the community, having more workforce housing, and making it where more people can be in the county,” said Executive director Lance Rettig.

This is their second completed home after Hurricane Michael, as the storm caused much delay.

“This took a little bit longer than it normally takes us,” said Retting. “After the storm, there was a shortage of a lot of different things in terms of subcontractors, so this home took a little over six months.”

By June 20th, Habitat for Humanity will have rebuilt seven homes in the past year across Bay County and completed 50 different home repairs.

The owners get their homes built at cost and get a zero percent interest loan, making these homes very affordable.

Jones says she will be forever grateful for their work and dedication to help her get a new home.

“If you’re in need, Habitat is a very good resource, even if you don’t think you can do it,” said Jones. “They work with you as far as your credit is concerned, they are good people, they do everything that they can to make sure that you can qualify to get an affordable home.”

