Gyms open back to 100% capacity

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After half a year of COVID-19 guidelines, Florida Governor Ron Desantis has moved the state into phase three of reopening.

One type of business included in the new phase are gyms and fitness centers, who are very happy now with the expanded guidelines.

Local gym owners say while they’re glad they can expand the amount of clients they can serve, they are still taking precautions against the Coronavirus.

Now under new phase three guidelines statewide, there are no limitations in place for running fitness centers and clients are able to come and go as they please.

“We obviously don’t have to limit as many people that come in, because we can open at full capacity. So we did before this happened, people have to reserve whether they are going to be here for open gym and for our classes,” said Sweat Shak Co-Owner Megan Morse.

Even though there are no restrictions, many gyms are making financial arrangements with clients who aren’t ready to come back while the pandemic continues and have made masks optional for those who choose to wear them.

“We give people the option to put their account on hold, if they don’t feel comfortable yet. Now we’re at full capacity, we can do full operations. If people are still a little concerned they are welcome to wear a mask, whatever makes them feel the most comfortable,” said Wellness and Fitness Center Inc. Manager, Wade Boan.

And they’re continuing increased sanitation efforts.

“We still got hand sanitizer by the door, there are bottles of spray sanitizer all over the place to wipe down the machines before and after,” said Boan.

Under the new phase gyms are able to increase the size of their small group fitness classes and open more machines that were closed previously to follow social distancing guidelines.

“Our classes, we can make them a little bit larger now because we are getting pretty since covid happen. People are realizing how important it is to work out,” said Morse.

Morse says customers she’s spoken with are happy to feel a sense of normalcy once again.

“I think our clients are happy to know that we don’t have to have, like we don’t have a limit on maximum out of people that can be on the gym so it’s just easier for them to come and go as they please,” said Morse.