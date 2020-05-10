Guy Fieri raises over $20 million for restaurant workers

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri smiles before Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

(WFLA) — Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has reportedly helped raise over $20 million for restaurant workers amid the coronavirus crisis.

Fieri appeared on “TMZ Live” Thursday and announced that he raised $20 million for a Restaurant Employee Relief Fund by partnering with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

The Mayor of Flavortown told TMZ the money was raised in less than two months, amazingly. Fieri apparently worked the phones to get donations from. major corporations in hospitality and food services.

If you would like to donate to the cause or apply for a one-time grant, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Downtown farmers market open for business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown farmers market open for business"

Market at St. Andrews reopens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Market at St. Andrews reopens"

Walton Family reacts on fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton Family reacts on fire"

Local salon owners 'ecstatic' to open on Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local salon owners 'ecstatic' to open on Monday"

One seriously injured in Highway 77 crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "One seriously injured in Highway 77 crash"
More Local News