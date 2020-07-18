Gun sales skyrocket amid pandemic and national unrest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Throughout all the closures and cancellations this year, one thing hasn’t stopped; gun sales.

In fact, gun stores across the country are reporting record-breaking demand for firearms with no sign of slowing down. Locally, gun shops are saying the same thing, and while that would normally be a good thing for their business, the COVID-19 pandemic is making it challenging.

“The manufacturing is very low because of COVID, it’s lower than it’s ever been,” said Grant Lambe, who owns Black Sheep Armory off of Highway 231. “The demand is higher than it’s ever been.”

Lambe said in all his years in the business, he’s never seen anything like this.

“Customers, they want more than they’ve ever wanted before,” Lambe said. “Ammo and accessories and just, guns. Any kind of guns, any kind of guns they can get their hands on.”

Store owners across the area said they’ve seen a spike in first-time gun buyers looking for home defense shotguns and handguns.

“Originally the reasons were COVID,” Lambe said. “People worried about lockdown, police maybe not being able to respond but now we’re seeing civil unrest across the country.”

Panama City resident, Tanya Holloway, is one of those first-time buyers.

“It’s for personal protection,” Holloway said. “My husband is getting ready to go overseas and so while he’s gone it’s just an added sense of security for us.”

Now, gun stores are trying to keep up with the demand, and it’s not just for weapons.

“The conceal-carry permits, those classes are just through the roof,” said William Tucker, who manages Jay’s Guns and Accessories Manager. “All the instructors that we work with cannot fill classes fast enough.”

He and Lambe said they’re doing their best to adapt to the historical spike.

“It’s challenging,” Lambe said.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, June 2020 saw the highest number of federal firearm background checks since they started doing them in 1998.

Nearly four million background checks went through the system in June nationwide.