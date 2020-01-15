Gumbo Cook-Off returning to Mexico Beach

Gumbo from the 2017 Mexico Beach Gumbo Cook-Off is seen here.

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A two-decade tradition is returning to Mexico Beach.

City officials announcing Tuesday the annual Gumbo Cook-Off is happening again this February.

“It’s just another way to show everyone how great and resilient Mexico Beach has been and how we are ready to bring back some of those iconic events which includes the gumbo cook off,” said Kimberly Shoaf, the president of the Mexico Beach Community Development Council.

The cook-off is free to the public and features live music and a variety of food.

The event will take place Saturday, February 22 at Mexico Beach Boat Ramp Park.

