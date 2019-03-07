Gulf World Offering Contest to Locals, Winner Gets 'Staycation' and Annual Pass Video

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Gulf World Marine Park is gearing up for the Spring season with a new contest.

It's called 'Hurricane Michael Upcycle,' and it's encouraging residents to make "lemonade out of lemons."

To enter the contest, Gulf World officials are encouraging you to take a storm damaged item and bring it new life.

Once you do this, you should post a before and after picture on their Facebook page, or your Instagram account using #HurricaneMichaelUpcycle.

The deadline to enter the contest is on March 29.

The winner will be announced on April 1, and they will receive several prizes including a free 'staycation' in Panama City Beach, and an annual pass to the park.

For more information, visit here or watch Erin's interview.