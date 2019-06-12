Gulf World Marine Institute to release rehabilitated sea turtles Thursday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. – Gulf World Marine Institute is releasing three Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtles into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, June 13th at 11:30 am Eastern at the St. George Island State Park First Public Pavillion in Franklin County.

In November of 2018, Gulf World Marine Institute (GWMI) received over 50 sea turtles from New England Aquarium, flown by private plane from Quincy, MA to Panama City Beach, FL, where they were immediately transported to GWMI for continued rehabilitation.

During cold snaps, sea turtles can become cold-stunned (or shocked) by the frigid temperatures in shallows bays and estuaries below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

The three Kemp’s ridley sea turtles have been medically cleared by GWMI veterinary staff and have been cleared for release by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The public is invited to attend this event.